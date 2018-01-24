Accuform enhances safety with electronic decibel meter signs

Accuform’s new electronic decibel meter signs continually measure and display decibel levels to alert workers of the need for ear protection when sound levels are elevated and become a hazard. It meets OSHA Standard 1910.95, which states employers must have in place an effective hearing conservation program whenever noise exposure equals or exceeds 85 decibels for eight hours (total weighted average).

