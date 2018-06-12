Industrial Scientific rental program now includes Fluke instruments

Industrial Scientific has expanded its rental program to include Fluke instruments. This new offering builds upon Industrial Scientific's proven capabilities in rental services that help customers preserve capital and focus on their core business.

The Fluke rental program offers a range of process calibration, power quality and thermal measuring tools available for weekly or monthly rentals. The addition of Fluke instruments will broaden rental options for customers and serve their needs during turnarounds, outages, special projects, contractor work and other short-term scenarios.

"We are pleased to partner with the worldwide leader in electronic testing and imaging tools to offer our customers new products that improve safety and efficiency in the workplace," said Jason Wright, rental sales manager. "Making these instruments easier to access through rental helps to bring us one step closer to our vision of ending death on the job by the year 2050."

Industrial Scientific's Fluke rental program offers a range of process calibration, power quality and thermal measuring tools.

For a full list of Fluke instruments for rent, visit www.indsci.com/ser vices/flukerental.