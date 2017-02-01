4-gas detector runs for two years, never needs charging

CEDAR HILL, Texas — Gas Clip Technologies introduces a new portable 4-gas detector with two-year run time: the Multi Gas Clip Simple. Reliably test for H2S, CO, O2 and combustible gases (lower explosive level — LEL) with this simple-to-use and simple-to-maintain detector. There is no charging ever and no calibrating required! Just turn it on and have a worry-free assurance of protection, 24/7 for two full years.

What makes this ultra-durable detector pe rform for this long even under the harshest of conditions? An energy-efficient infrared light beam detects the gas instead of a battery-draining filament that must heat up first to detect. The infrared LEL sensor is immune to poisons such as H2S or silicones, and it won’t burst when suddenly exposed to high gas levels. Gas Clip Technologies’ continued development of low-power photometric infrared technology helps make gas detection simpler than ever in this newest member of its gas detector family.

For more information, call (972) 775-7577, email info@gascliptech.Com or visit www.gascliptech.com.