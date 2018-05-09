Louisiana Chemical Dismantling Co. added Vincent Eid to its marketing department at the Kenner, Louisiana, corporate headquarters.

Eid comes to LCDC from previously running a nonprofit in the city of New Orleans and will replace Karl LeBeouf as marketing assistant.

He has five years of marketing experience with a strong background in graphic design.

Together, LeBeouf, Eid, and marketing consultant and owner Terry Schwall lead LCDC's marketing efforts.

For more information, visit www.Lcdc-invirex.com or call (504) 464-0770.