Blasch Precision Ceramics, Inc., an Albany-based ceramic technology manufacturer, is pleased to announce that Mr. Uday N. Parekh will join Blasch PrecisionCeramics to represent the company as Senior Global Director, Energy and Chemicals.

In this role, Mr. Parekh will aid in the expansion of Blasch’s coverage within these industries, increasing the company’s bandwidth and technical knowledge, and enabling a closer customer relationship to facilitate the development of new technologies and solutions.

“With this appointment, we further position the company to deliver sustainable, competitive advantages to existing and new customers globally,” commented Jack Parrish, Blasch Precision Ceramics President. “The combination of our experienced personnel, innovative culture, strong engineering and product development teams, and state of the art manufacturing facilities ensure that our customers realize the best possible performance in their challenging applications.”

Mr. Parekh has close to 30 years of experience in the petroleum refining and chemicals industries with several years leading the applications development and technical sales areas at Air Products. This includes his extensive expertise in oxygen enrichment and resultant critical environments in Sulphur Recovery Units (SRU), FCCUs and sulphuric acid, wherein Blasch offers leading edge products. His experience in hydrogen, derived from Air Products’ premier position in hydrogen supply, will help customers improve the reliability of their hydrogen and syngas manufacturing facilities through the deployment of Blasch’s StaBloxTM product line. In addition, Mr. Parekh was previously Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Goar, Allison & Associates, Inc. (GAA), a leading SRU technology licensor.