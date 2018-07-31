The American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) has named Thomas Costabile executive director.

Costabile will work to guide the society's programs in codes and standards development, membership, conferences, technical publishing, education and professional development, and public policy. Costabile will also be responsible for implementing an organizational strategy focused on the creation of products, services and programs around five initial key technologies: manufacturing, bioengineering, robotics, clean energy and pressure technology.

For more information, visit www.asme.org or call (212) 591-7085.