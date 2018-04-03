The National Association of Manufacturers (NAM) announced that Steve Staub, president, Staub Manufacturing Solutions, has been named to the NAM Board of Directors. Staub will join the NAM Board to advance a manufacturing policy agenda that promotes growth and prosperity for all Americans.

Staub Manufacturing was recently in the national spotlight when Staub, co-founder Sandy Keplinger and skilled welder Corey Adams were guests of President Donald Trump at the 2018 State of the Union address. The company is based in Dayton, Ohio.

Founded in 1895, the NAM, guided by its Board of Directors, is the largest industrial trade association in the United States with 14,000 members and is the nation’s most influential advocate for manufacturing. The NAM’s membership includes some of the world’s most iconic brands, and many of the small manufacturers that power the U.S. economy. More than 90 percent of NAM members are small and medium-sized businesses.

The NAM is at the forefront of every important policy debate for manufacturers. Executives on the NAM Board, which comprises leaders representing companies of all sizes in every industrial sector, are the driving force behind the NAM’s advocacy efforts.

“I am honored to be a part of the NAM Board and continue to fight for policies that will ensure our continued growth and success as manufacturers,” said Staub. “Washington, D.C., needs to understand how their policies affect the more than 12 million men and women employed in manufacturing. I can tell you firsthand how tax reform and regulatory relief empowered us to grow our business and give back to our workers. Change like that doesn’t happen by accident, though. It takes all of us stepping up and speaking out. So, I look forward to sharing my story and my experiences—and the stories of all manufacturers—to strengthen our economy and create more opportunities for working families.”

“President Trump introduced the whole country to Steve just a couple months ago in what was a proud moment for manufacturers across America. Like so many manufacturers today, Steve’s company is investing in the community, hiring new workers and improving standards of living. He is truly a recognized and respected leader in our industry, and he will bring valuable insights to the NAM Board of Directors,” said NAM President and CEO Jay Timmons. “Steve knows what manufacturers need to succeed in a complex global economy. His voice and experience on the national stage will help us advance the kinds of solutions—like infrastructure investment, workforce development, immigration reform, trade expansion and regulatory relief—that we need to see from our elected leaders. With Steve’s leadership, the NAM will be an even more effective advocate for our more than 12 million men and women who make things in America and for the industry that is the backbone of our exceptional country.”