North America’s Building Trades Unions (NABTU) President Sean McGarvey was recently appointed by U.S. Secretary of Labor Alexander Acosta to serve on the department’s newly conceived Task Force on Apprenticeship Expansion. Also appointed to the task force was Joseph Sellers Jr., general president, International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers.

The task force is an outgrowth of an executive order signed by President Trump, designed to expand apprenticeships and vocational education, close the skills gap and reduce regulatory burdens on workforce development programs.

