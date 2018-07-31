Aegion has recently promoted Robby Speights to senior vice president (VP) of global sales. He will provide direction on sales strategies, sales training activities, sales compensation plans, forecasting of orders and bookings, as well as target and oversee the overall sales management process. He joined Aegion in 2015 as the senior VP of sales, corrosion protection.

Speights has over 28 years of leadership experience in operations and sales with a variety of global organizations. He works out of Aegion's Houston office.

For more information, visit www. aegion.com or call Speights at (713) 816-3724.