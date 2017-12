Rich Wells has been named vice president (VP) of operations for the U.S. Gulf Coast and site director for Dow Texas Operations. Wells succeeds Earl Shipp, who retired from Dow Sept. 30.

Wells has been with Dow since 1982 when he joined in Freeport. He most recently served as vice president and site director for Michigan Operations.

For more information, visit www.dow.com or call (989) 636-1000.