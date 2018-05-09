Industrial Alloy Fabrication (IAF) has hired Ray Granda as its new general manager responsible for designing, implementing and executing strategic best practices the company's culture is based upon. Granda has already increased overall efficiency within the business model, maintained excellent profitability and built a team of highly qualified individuals.

Prior to this position, Granda worked at Mass Transfer Ltd. In La Porte, Texas, as an engineering manager. Granda brings nine years of experience to his new position and will be based in IAF's Houston office.

For more information, visit www.iaftx. com or call (713) 937-3223.