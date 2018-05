Edward D. "Jed" Bullard, chairman of the Bullard board of directors, has named Victoria "Wells" Bullard as the company's new CEO. A family-owned company, Wells Bullard represents the fifth generation of family leadership at Bullard.

As one of her first acts as CEO, Bullard promoted Peter Lugo from COO to president.

For more information, visit www. bullard.com or call (859) 234-6616.