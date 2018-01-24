Olivier Thorel has joined Saudi Aramco effective Jan. 1, 2018, as executive director for the company’s Chemicals business.

Thorel joined Shell in France in 1990 and held various positions in the Chemicals business in manufacturing, sales, marketing, supply chain, and as global general manage, based in France, the Netherlands, and London until 2006.

He then led the global base oil business and thereafter became vice president of supply, distribution and Shell pipelines for North America, based in Houston. Over the past four years, Olivier has led various parts of the Shell Chemicals business as vice president of Global intermediates, and then vice president of Chemicals Asia, Ventures and New Business Development, based in Singapore.Thorel graduated in 1988 from École Polytechnique (science and economics) and holds a master’s degree in Finance from Université Paris-Dauphine. He completed an executive MBA at Insead in 2002. Olivier is French, married and father of four children. He originates from Corsica and is a passionate skier.