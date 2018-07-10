Industrial Safety Training Council (ISTC) has promoted Misty Sieger to Baytown customer service/computer- based training (CBT) supervisor from her previous role as customer service representative. She will supervise the customer service department and CBT lab, ensuring all client matters are handled correctly and served in a timely manner.

Sieger has 15 years of experience in construction and customer relations and previously worked at Gemini Contracting Services Inc. as a bidding manager and on the board of directors.

For more information, visit www.ISTC. net or call (281) 421-0459.