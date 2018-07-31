The ALL Family of Companies has recently promoted Sam Moyer to general manager of ALL Tower Crane LLC.

Moyer is responsible for overseeing nationwide daily operations of crane yards and affiliate companies, coordinating fleet demand, maintenance schedules and more. He has been employed with ALL Tower Crane four years and worked as a structural engineer 10 years before joining ALL. He will be based at ALL Tower Crane's headquarters in Richfield, Ohio.

For more information, visit www.allcrane.com or call Moyer at (330) 659-0777.