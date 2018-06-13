Burrow Global has added Michael "Mike" Smith as vice president (VP) of business development for the Lake Charles, Louisiana, and Beaumont, Texas, offices, reporting to Nigel James, director of business development.

Smith's 30 years of experience includes sales and management, contract review and negotiation, and entrepreneurial ownership in several companies. He will work to understand client needs and identify opportunities for Burrow Global to provide industry solutions.

For more information, visit www. burrowglobal.com or call (337) 430-3800.