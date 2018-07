Manish Shanbhag has joined BrandSafway as its new executive vice president and chief legal officer.

Shanbhag graduated from Amherst College in 1992 and went on to earn his law degree at Columbia University in 1995. He has worked for The Gillette Company, Honeywell, Energizer and, most recently, Edgewell Personal Care.

For more information, visit www. brandsafway.com or call (678) 285-1400.