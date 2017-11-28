Accuworx Gulf Coast U.S. has hired Lisa Stephens as its new Houston office/business manager. Stephens will be in charge of day-to-day financials, from accounts receivable, accounts payable, invoicing, payroll and human resources management, and account management with new and established customers, among other duties. She has worked in the environmental, industrial and emergency response industry for approximately 12 years. Stephens will be based at Accuworx Gulf Coast U.S. in Houston.

For more information, email Stephens at lstephens@accuworx.com or call (832) 230-4604.