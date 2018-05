Industrial Scientific has hired Lisa Brooks as the new vice president (VP) of human resources (HR).

Brooks is responsible for the development and execution of HR strategies and initiatives while partnering with the leadership team to drive employee engagement, talent development and organizational design. Most recently, she had a 10-year career with Tektronix, where she worked in a range of leadership positions.

For more information, visit www.ind sci.com or call (800) DETECTS [338-3287].