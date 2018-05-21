Leonard Cherry was recently honored by being inducted into the Construction and Demolition (C&D) Recycling Hall of Fame. The Construction and Demolition Recycling Association (CDRA) honors prominent leaders and pioneers in the construction and demolition recycling industry who have made an extraordinary contribution to the industry. Cherry serves as president of Cherry Cos., a firm started by his father, Carl Cherry, 66 years ago.

For more information, visit www. cherrycompanies.com or call (713) 987-0000.