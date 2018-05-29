Burrow Global has added Leilani Ka'ano'i-Walsh to its sales team. Ka'ano'i-Walsh has spent the past five years in business development roles focused on the oil- and gas-related industries in Texas, Louisiana and Oklahoma, and has experience working with engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) companies to build partner relationships.

As a business development professional at Burrow Global, Ka'ano'i-Walsh will focus on continuing to grow the regional client base in the midstream and refining markets.

For more information, visit www. burrowglobal.com or call (713) 963-0930.