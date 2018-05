Meridian Energy Group Inc. has brought on Lance Medlin as its executive vice president (VP) of projects.

Medlin has an extensive background in the industry, having led successful projects for Shell, BP, Exxon, Petrofac, KBR and Pemex. He has led the management, planning and direct supervision of day-to-day civil, mechanical, industrial construction and process engineering.

