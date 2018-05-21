MW Industries Inc. has promoted Ken Wlodkowski to regional energy vertical market manager for both USA Fasteners Group Inc. and Engineered Spring Products in Houston. Wlodkowski has been with MW Industries for four years, during which time he has held positions in sales and management.

His background in sales management gives him an overall understanding of how to improve customer satisfaction and motivate his teams to support the downstream, midstream and upstream markets in Houston.

For more information, visit www. mw-ind.com or call (847) 349-5760.