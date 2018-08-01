John Lionberger has been named Burrow Global's new president of Burrow Global Services LLC, which covers the company's engineering, procurement and plant services business units. Lionberger graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering from Bradley University and has over 27 years of experience in the industry.

Previous to his current role, he had a 17-year career at Burns & McDonnell as senior vice president and general manager of Houston operations.

Lionberger will be located primarily at the Deer Park office.

For more information, visit www.burrowglobal.com or call (281) 333-2129.