John Hasselmann, formerly vice president of government relations at IPC — Association Connecting Electronics Industries, has been named managing director, government relations and engineering education at The American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME).

Hasselmann will manage public policy, legislative outreach, career development and accreditation of university-based engineering curricula, among other activities. In addition, he will be responsible for the Industry Advisory Board, a unit of ASME comprising high-level business leaders tasked with identifying specific areas for cooperative action between industry and ASME.

For more information, visit www.asme.org or call (212) 591-7085.