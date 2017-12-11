Marshall Institute recently welcomed Rene Canales on board as manager, energy services

sector. He will assist in sales, project management and customized client solutions in subsea and BOP (blowout preventers) operations, specializing in RCFA, PM, RCM, RBI and other reliability solutions.

Canales has a background of experience with real-time operations and management. He started his career with United Space Alliance as a reliability engineer responsible for astronaut and flight controller training at NASA’s Mission Control Center. Canales also managed Shell International Exploration & Production’s real-time operations center and customized real-time monitoring solutions for various subsea clients.

For more information, visit www.marshallinstitute.com or call (919) 834-3722.