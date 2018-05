Jerry White of Deltak Manufacturing Inc. recently received the Patriotic Employer Award from the Office of the Secretary of Defense's Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve program. White is project manager for Deltak. His nomination came from fellow Deltak employee Ellison Hunter Bates, who serves as a specialist in the Louisiana National Guard.

For more information, visit www.Deltakmfg.com or call (225) 777-4775.