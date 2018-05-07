APE Companies has promoted Jared Nail to vice president of sales and marketing. Nail has been with BKW Environmental Services and APE Companies for approximately 13 years, serving the company in a sales function as sales manager and, most recently, as the manager of new business development/sales. He had previously taken on the role of managing the marketing initiative in May 2017 and will now also oversee all operations and sales personnel across the Texas region.

For more information, visit www.ape companies.com or call (844) 361-7038.