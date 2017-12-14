James Rhame

Flint Hills Resources Houston site, plant manager, now has an additional responsibility as Site Manager in Port Arthur.

Rhame, who was named plant manager in July 2014 after Flint Hills Resources purchased the Houston plant, is responsible for the people and business unit at the site. He is originally from Louisiana but went to high school in Texas City, Texas. Rhame attended Sam Houston State University and received a Bachelor of Science in chemistry. Prior to coming to Houston, he had been a production manager of the Flint Hills Resources Port Arthur facility.

In this role, Rhame will be focused on continued optimization and integration of the two facilities. The Houston Chemicals Leadership Team will continue to report to James.