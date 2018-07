James Hart has been named operations manager for WRAP Insulation & Scaffolding, a Brunel Industry Services company. Hart has over 20 years of experience working for various contractors and managing paint and coatings services across the Gulf Coast. He will lead all paint and coatings initiatives for WRAP as well as large capital projects throughout Brunel as a whole.

For more information, visit www. brunelindustry.com or call (832) 904-9896.