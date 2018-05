Greg Miller has been promoted to account executive with BIC Alliance.

Miller, who joined the company in 2014 as a member service representative (MSR), most recently served as senior MSR. Miller is responsible for servicing his current BIC clients, along with carrying out business development duties.

Miller has been in publishing for more than 30 years.

For more information, visit www.Bicalliance.com or call (800) 460-4242.