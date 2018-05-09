After 26 years as Louisiana Oil and Gas Association (LOGA) president, Donald G. Briggs will step down from his role as president. He will pursue other ventures in Louisiana's oil and gas industry.

He will be succeeded by Vice President Gifford Briggs.

LOGA will finalize Gifford's transition at its 2018 annual meeting. Don will be awarded the title of president emeritus of LOGA in acknowledgment of his years of service and sacrifice to its members and the industry.

