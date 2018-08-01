The United Association (UA), in partnership with Team Industries Inc., a UA contractor for Texas and Wisconsin, has welcomed Gene Nikstad as TEAM's new vice president (VP) of sales and supply chain management. Nikstad has lived in Houston for the past 35 years working in various regional and global leadership roles in the oil and gas and energy industries. Nikstad comes to Team with a solid background in manufacturing, procurement, quality management, sales, marketing and project delivery expertise. His leadership skills and vast knowledge of the industry will be an asset to Team and the UA.

