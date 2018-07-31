Blasch Precision Ceramics has promoted Tim Connors to senior market manager, energy and chemicals. Connors has been with Blasch for 24 years, nearly half of which he spent in the engineering department before he moved to manage Power Generation, Mining, Industrial Process Heating, Heavy Industry and Wear. His new responsibilities as senior market manager include meeting forecasted market expectations and growing the company's distribution channels.

Connors will be based in the Albany headquarters.

For more information, visit www.blaschceramics.com or call Connors at (518) 436-1263, Ext. 21.