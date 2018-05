Dr. Linda Capuano is now administrator of the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), where she will be responsible for directing the nation's primary energy statistical and analytical agency.

Prior to her appointment, Capuano was the fellow in energy technology at the Baker Institute Center for Energy Studies and was on the faculty of Rice University's Jones Graduate School of Business.

For more information, visit www.eia. gov or call (202) 586-8800.