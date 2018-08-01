David Thewsey, company director for Cokebusters Ltd. in the U.K., is adding on a new role as chief technology officer for Cokebusters USA. In addition to his current directorial responsibilities, he will be responsible for overseeing the development and identification of new technology, technology transfer between company locations, and corporate and business strategy. Thewsey joined Cokebusters in 2010 after earning his Ph.D. in materials engineering.

For more information, visit www. cokebusters.com or contact Thewsey at +44 1244 531 765.