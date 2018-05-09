Burrow Global LLC has named David Hartman, PE, PMP, as director of quality. Hartman has been with Burrow Global since 2015 in project leadership roles and previously held numerous project engineering and project management positions throughout his 25-year career in the industry.

As director of quality, Hartman will help define and implement the company's Committed to Quality (C2Q) initiative. He will lead the cross-functional quality committee tasked with assuring a total commitment to quality across the organization. His main objective is organizing project delivery processes to deliver consistent results to Burrow Global customers.

For more information, visit www.Burrowglobal.com or call (713) 963-0930.