David B. West, CSP, ASP, PE, CHMM, examinations manager at the Board of Certified Safety Professionals (BCSP), has been appointed to a six-year term on the National Aeronautics and Space Administration's (NASA's) Aerospace Safety Advisory Panel (ASAP).

The ASAP examines the connection NASA management and workplace culture have to safety and bases its advice on this direct observation of NASA operations and decision-making, submitting an annual report to the NASA administrator and Congress.

For more information, visit www. bcsp.org or call (317) 593-4800.