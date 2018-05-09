Covestro LLC has welcomed Craig Graybill as the new vice president and general plant manager of its industrial park in New Martinsville, West Virginia, which manufactures thermoplastic urethanesand urethane intermediates. Graybill succeeds longtime plant manager Jeff Bolton, who will be taking on a new leadership role as vice president of MDI and TDI production -- key raw materials in the polyurethane market -- at the Covestro manufacturing facility in Baytown, Texas.

