Middough Inc., a top ranking U.S. capital project solutions company is pleased to announce the addition of Chris Neff, PMP, as vice president and general manager for the Houston, TX office.

Chris has extensive experience in diverse industries including LNG, refining, chemicals, onshore and offshore oil and gas, syngas, methanol and derivatives, utilities and infrastructure, power, metals and mining. Based in our Houston office, Chris will focus his efforts on expanding Middough’s business development, strategic business planning, project execution and office administration. “Chris brings a history of leadership and a proven track record of profitable business performance in the gulf coast region,” said President and Chief Operating Officer, Carl E. Wendell.

Background on Chris Neff

Before joining Middough, Chris held prior executive positions in the Houston, TX area with IHI E&C International, andAker Solutions EPC and project management positions with Bayer Corporation and Koch Industries. Chris holds aB.S. degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Kansas.