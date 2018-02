Flexitallic U.S. has named Chris Legorreta its new capital projects account manager. Legorreta will work directly with EPC organizations to support their engineering efforts in gasket selection, estimation and construction support. Legorreta began as a quotations specialist, later working in an inside sales role and project development. He brings five years of Flexitallic sales and operations experience to this position.

For more information, visit www.flexitallic.com or call (281) 604-2400.