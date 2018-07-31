American Chemistry Council's (ACC's) Cal Dooley has agreed to delay his retirement and extend his tenure as president and CEO through 2019. Dooley announced his intention to retire at the end of 2018. The decision to delay retirement comes after ACC's annual meeting, where the board of directors agreed the chemicals and plastics industry must take a global leadership role to reduce and ultimately eliminate plastic waste.

