Bobby Gardebled of DISA Global Solutions has been promoted to vice president (vp) of integrations, where he will continue to help DISA with pre- and post-acquisition activities. Gardebled has been working as a consultant with DISA since 2016, assisting with DISA's acquisitions and integrations. Before joining DISA, he was the chief financial officer at Alere Toxicology, a leading drug testing laboratory. Gardebled has close to 30 years of experience in the substance abuse testing and employee screening industry.

He will be splitting time between DISA's corporate headquarters in Houston and New Orleans.

For more information, visit www.disa. com or call (800) 752-6432.