Siemens Corporation today announced that Barbara Humpton has been appointed CEO for the United States, effective June 1, 2018. Humpton (57) is currently CEO of Siemens Government Technologies, Inc. (SGT), a Federally-compliant U.S. organization structured to help address national imperatives in energy, infrastructure, automation and marine platforms.

“Barbara has broad knowledge of Siemens’ entire portfolio that will serve us well as we continue to grow the U.S. business,” said Lisa Davis, CEO of Siemens Corporation and Americas Region and Member of the Siemens AG Managing Board.

Humpton joined Siemens Government Technologies in 2011 as Senior Vice President for Business Development and was appointed to lead the company’s approach to the federal market in 2015. Prior to joining Siemens, Humpton held senior leadership positions at Lockheed Martin and Booz Allen Hamilton, where she was a Vice President at both firms.

“I am honored to work with the 50,000 Siemens employees in the U.S. to address the market’s needs in electrification, automation and digitalization. It’s an exciting time to be at Siemens as we develop products and services that are shaping the future,” said Humpton.

Siemens has been in the U.S. for more than 160 years and has invested $35 billion in America in the last 15 years alone. With 50,000 U.S. employees and more than 60 manufacturing sites, Siemens in the U.S. is using its global leadership in engineering and technology innovation to meet America’s toughest challenges, delivering solutions for industry, hospitals, utilities, cities, and manufacturers: from efficient power generation, to digital factories and oil and gas fields, to medical diagnostics, to locomotives, to next-generation software used in every phase of product development.