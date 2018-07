The American Society of Safety Professionals (ASSP) has welcomed a new member to its leadership team. The board of directors has appointed Anil Mathur to serve a two-year term on the board as the society's public director, a position created in 2015 to gain a corporate perspective from outside the occupational safety and health profession. Mathur is president and CEO of Alaska Tanker Co., a position he has held since 2001.

