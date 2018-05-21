Industrial Safety Training Council (ISTC) recently promoted Aimee McCleney to the role of manager of the Baytown, Texas, location. McCleney, who has 27 years of experience with ISTC, will be responsible for day-to-day operations, training and employees and will serve as the main point of contact at the Baytown facility.

Before this promotion, McCleney was an instructor for Basic Plus and an HTO instructor for OSHA courses offered through TEEX A&M and UTA. She has 31 years of experience in safety and training.

For more information, contact McCleney at (832) 514-3264 or email her at aimee@istc.net.