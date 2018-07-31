PetrochemWorks recognizes Barry Klein as he retires from Shell

Members of East Harris County Manufacturers Association (EHCMA), Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC), its educational affiliate Construction & Maintenance Education Foundation (CMEF), Community College Petrochemical Initiative (CCPI), and Greater Houston Partnership (GHP) gathered on July 17 to recognize Barry Klein, who recently retired from Shell Deer Park. Klein was honored for his tremendous efforts to lead the PetrochemWorks cooperative initiative. Several years in the making, PetrochemWorks has become the voice and vehicle to promote careers in the petrochemical industry. Klein played a large role in its development and current success, dedicating much time and resources to ensure its sustained growth.

“It has been such a pleasure working with so many

great people to advance our workforce efforts over the years,” said Klein. “The volunteers who represent PetrochemWorks demonstrate passion for our industry, and for making our community stronger and better. I will always look back on the time spent working on this initiative and its volunteers with a special fondness - it has truly been special and enjoyable. I know that the path we have started will only get bigger and better, and it’s because of the care and commitment you have.”

At the recognition dinner, Klein was presented with scholarship endowments from San Jacinto Community College and Construction & Maintenance Education Foundation (CMEF). “We are honored to present Barry Klein with this endowed scholarship from San Jacinto Community College for his tremendous contributions to the petrochemical industry. He will be missed, but his legacy of assistance will continue on to the next generation. What a fitting tribute to one who values mentoring leadership in the next generation,” stated Ruth Keenan, Executive Director at San Jacinto College Foundation. “Barry Klein has a true passion for workforce development and education at the craft professional level. He keenly understands that the men and women on the jobsite are our most valuable assets. We are happy to honor his legacy with a CMEF endowed scholarship,” said Michael Richter, VP of Education and Workforce Development at CMEF.

As Klein retires, Dave King with INEOS has stepped up to the chairman role at PetrochemWorks. “Barry has left some very large shoes to fill, however, he has laid the groundwork to ensure that PetrochemWorks will have a bright future. I, along with hundreds of PetrochemWorks volunteers, look forward to carrying the torch further to promote careers in the petrochemical field,” says King.

To learn more about PetrochemWorks, contact your EHCMA, ABC or CCPI chapter, or visit www.petrochemworks.com.