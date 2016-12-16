Spectra Energy approves merger with Enbridge

Spectra Energy Corp and Enbridge Inc have agreed to a merger.

Once the transaction is completed, the combination will create the largest energy infrastructure company in North America and one of the largest globally, with a pro-forma enterprise value of approximately $127 billion.

"Today's vote is a critical milestone that moves us closer to creating, with Enbridge, a true global energy infrastructure leader and the most diversified energy infrastructure company in North America, if not the world," said Greg Ebel, chief executive officer, Spectra Energy.

"This is a transformational combination – with multiple platforms for organic growth – that will deliver tangible benefits to all Spectra Energy stakeholders. It diversifies our asset base and creates significant financial flexibility that allows us to continue to compete for – and win – the most significant, attractive growth projects. It will provide an expected annualized 15 percent dividend increase in year one, and is expected to increase and extend future annual dividend growth, from Spectra Energy's current rate of about 8 percent annually, to a range of 10 to 12 percent annually through at least 2024, with greatly enhanced distributable cash flow coverage also expected over this timeframe. We believe that no other company in our industry has that kind of high-return, low-risk model that investors value so highly."

Enbridge shareholders also approved the transaction in a vote held earlier today. Spectra Energy's stockholder approval and Enbridge shareholder approval are conditions to the closing of the transaction, but the completion of the transaction remains subject to certain other customary closing conditions.

The parties expect to complete the merger in the first quarter of 2017. Both Spectra Energy and Enbridge continue to work to meet the closing conditions in the merger agreement and have filed applications with certain regulators.