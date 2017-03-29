Safway’s President, CEO Bill Hayes to lead combined entity

Brand Energy & Infrastructure Services and Safway Group announced that Safway’s President and Chief Executive Officer Bill Hayes will become the President and CEO of the combined entity when the transaction closes.

Brand Chairman and CEO Paul Wood will become a Senior Advisor and Chairman Emeritus.

“The opportunity that lies ahead for the combined Brand and Safway businesses is tremendous, and the chance to lead this next chapter is humbling and incredibly exciting,” said Mr. Hayes. “I share Paul’s safety-first mindset, starting with top leaders, and his focus on service quality and the flawless execution that our customers need from us. Their success will continue to drive our business. I couldn’t be more confident in our ability to succeed, or more honored to be a part of what will be a great integrated industrial and commercial services company with broad capabilities, increased geographic coverage and innovative solutions for customers globally.” Mr. Wood added: “I look forward to working closely with Bill during the transition and continuing to support the combined company’s commitment to deliver value to customers and rewarding career opportunities to our employees. I am proud that we are bringing together two great organizations and am confident that as a single enterprise, the growth outlook is bright.”

In addition, it was announced that the global headquarters of the combined entity will be Atlanta, GA. The combined company intends to maintain a significance presence in Waukesha, WI.

With more than 115 locations in the U.S. and Canada, Safway is a leading provider of scaffolding and motorized aerial access solutions and insulation and coating services to commercial, industrial and infrastructure customers in North America. Brand, which operates on six continents from more than 210 branches, is a leading provider of specialized services to global energy, industrial and infrastructure customers, including work access, corrosion management, atmospheric and immersion coatings, insulation services, fireproofing & refractory, mechanical services, forming & shoring and other complementary specialty services. Both organizations are recognized by customers and industry organizations for their outstanding safety records.

At closing, which is expected to occur in the third quarter of 2017, the combined business will

have annual sales of approximately $5 billion. The combination brings together the complementary strengths of both companies, including experienced, skilled and dedicated employees, a safety-first mentality, broad service distribution, innovation, operational excellence and a deep commitment to exceptional customer service. The companies will continue to operate independently until the transaction closes.