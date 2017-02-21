Gulfport Energy enters SCOOP play with 85,000-acre acquisition

Gulfport Energy Corp. has entered into a definitive agreement with Vitruvian II Woodford LLC, a portfolio company of Quantum Energy Partners, to acquire approximately 46,400 net surface acres in the core of the SCOOP, including approximately 183 million cubic feet equivalent per day of net production, for a total purchase price of $1.85 billion.

The substantially contiguous acreage position totals approximately 85,000 net effective acres. The transaction also includes 48 producing horizontal wells and an additional interest in over 150 non-operated horizontal wells. Four rigs are currently operating on the acreage, and Gulfport intends to add an additional two rigs at the beginning of 2018.